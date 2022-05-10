Two admit armed robbery at Kidderminster Matalan store

Park Butts Ringway retail park. Image: Google

Stephen Soley, aged 37, and Dean Buckley, aged 45, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon and theft from a motor vehicle following an incident at Park Butts Ringway retail park on April 9.

The matter was adjourned until June 10 for sentencing. Soley, of Stourbridge Road, in Kidderminster, and Buckley, of no fixed address, were both remanded in custody following the hearing at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

The pair were arrested after armed police descended on Kidderminster responding to reports of an armed robbery.