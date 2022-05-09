Drug dealer caught with a dagger in his underwear is jailed

Brandon French

Brandon French was arrested by plain clothes officers from British Transport Police’s dedicated county lines taskforce at Smethwick Galton Bridge railway station in March.

The 25-year-old, of Horseley Heath, Tipton, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of a bladed article.

On May 3, a judge sentenced him to 22 months imprisonment.

Plain clothes officers from BTP’s county lines taskforce were on patrol at Smethwick Galton Bridge station on the morning of March 30 when they encountered French walking across the overbridge.

As they approached him the two officers caught a strong smell of cannabis and subsequently stopped him.

He immediately offered up a small amount of cannabis and the officers searched him under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act.

The dagger

They discovered a small set of scales and individually wrapped bags of cannabis in French’s shoulder bag before he stated: “I have a knife down my pants”, and a dagger in its sheath was removed from his waistband.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a bladed article and taken to police custody for questioning.

A warrant was executed at his home address and officers found small pieces of paper with French’s mobile phone number and the words ‘holla me 4 bud Frenchy’ on.

Detective Inspector Brian Buddo said: “Our county lines taskforce continues to be very active across the rail network and is as dedicated as ever to crack down on violent crime and the trafficking of drugs.

“French’s knife is one of 164 weapons the team removed from the railway in the past year.

“Let his conviction be a warning to anyone using the railway to peddle drugs – to keep the public safe, we will arrest you and put you behind bars.