The car which was abandoned after a police chase. Photo: Dudley Town Police

The vehicle was spotted by West Midlands Police's traffic unit and chased until the driver took it off road.

Dudley Town Police said the driver then fled from the scene on foot.

But officers revealed they had now identified him as he left his mobile phone behind.

Dudley Town Police tweeted: "Stolen car sighted and pursued by our @Trafficwmp colleagues until it went off road.