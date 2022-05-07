Thieves steal firefighter's van and use his own uniform to strip it for parts

The van was stripped and dumped

The van was stolen from Willenhall on Tuesday, leaving the firefighter - who wishes to remain anonymous - without a vehicle to get to work the following day.

After he posted about the theft on social media, the van was found completely stripped of parts, having been dumped on Moat House Lane East in Wednesfield.

The doors, engine, lights, and battery had been removed from the van. Its contents had also been emptied, including tools, a ramp, and a children's scooter.

The only item left in the firefighter's van was his uniform, which had been brand new, clean and unworn before the theft.

When it was found, it had been clearly worn and stained with oil down the knees.

These trousers would have been worn by the firefighter for road traffic accidents and for cutting people out of cars.

His daughter said: "Local van thefts are happening every night in the Wolverhampton area which is becoming all too normal and the police tell you there’s little they can do when you report a van theft.

"We are hearing every night about vehicles being stolen in the area and the police clearly cannot cope with the vast amount of thefts.

"We found the van, through a message sent by someone from the local community on Facebook.

"As you will notice, this was stolen and stripped in a day, and towed down the road from where it was stolen.

"Who would tow a completely stripped van down the road when it is all over social media?

"Clearly these van thieves are local to the Willenhall/Wednesfield/Wolverhampton area and doing this on our doorsteps. When will it end?

"They are doing it so freely and easily without being caught.

"My dad has been recognised just a day after for charitable donations to the Good Shepherd in Wolverhampton along with his colleagues, and also pictured on national Firefighters Day which was also a day after he had his van stolen.

"I hope these thieves never find themselves in need of the fire service. They know what they have done, they saw his uniform and fire service association sticker on his front window as he has been a proud member of the fire service for nearly 30 years.