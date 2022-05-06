Former Stourport paedophile jailed for rape and abuse of children

Jailed: Christopher Daniel James

Christopher Daniel James, 60, now of Brynheulwen, Blaenannerch, raped and abused three children multiple times over a 10-year period.

James, who was first arrested in August 2019, denied all offences but was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of attempted rape, five counts of rape, two counts of rape of a child under 13, one count of indecency with a child and four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 following a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Llyr Williams welcomed the sentence.

He said: “James committed unthinkable crimes against young children so we welcome this sentence and hope it serves as a warning to anyone else who may be considering similar abuse.

“If you commit crimes such as these against vulnerable children we will make sure you are brought to justice.

“I would like to commend the victims in this case who have shown strength and bravery in coming forward and throughout the investigation and trial that James put them through.

“We hope that this sentence will give them some comfort and allow them to take steps to move on with their lives.

“This has been an extensive and exhaustive investigation that has taken more than two years to bring to court. I would like to thank the officers and support staff who have worked so hard, dealing with distressing matters, to bring James to justice.