Man denies attempted murder after woman stabbed outside Walsall infants school

A woman was attacked near Whitehall Nursery and Infant School. Photo: SnapperSK

The woman was attacked near Whitehall Nursery and Infant School last month.

Hugh Wedderburn, aged 66, of Newbolt Street, Walsall, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

He denied attempted murder and possessing a bladed article in a public place and will stand trial at the court on October 17.

The road was cordoned off in the aftermath of the stabbing as police started their investigation and forensic specialists scoured the road.