Man killed and eight-year-old boy injured as car hits tree in Smethwick

Oldbury Road near Mallin Street. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Oldbury Road, near Mallin Street, just before 10.45pm on Sunday, police said.

Investigations have been launched and anyone with information is urged to contact the force immediately.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man in his 20s was tragically confirmed dead at the scene shortly afterwards and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this terrible time.

An eight-year-old boy who was a passenger in the blue Audi R8 sustained minor injuries. We've carried out initial enquiries at the scene and the road has now reopened.

We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has information which will help us establish the full circumstances. We're particularly interested in any dash cam footage."

People can contact the force via live chat on their website and quote log 3714 of May 1.