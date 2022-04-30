Trial date set for man accused of killing highways worker on M6

Kev Jarvis

Denis Balaz, 27, is accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of Kev Jarvis on February 26.

The case relates to an alleged incident where an Audi crashed into a stationary Highways England traffic management vehicle on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 14 and 15.

The crash led to the closure of the M6 northbound for around nine hours, with drivers between Junction 14 and the crash site being turned around on the motorway and guided back south to join the diversion route.

At a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on Friday a trial date was set for August 15.

Balaz, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody until next month when a case management hearing will be held.

Mr Jarvis, aged in his fifties and of Cannock was originally from Southampton.

Traffic on the M6 after the motorway was closed between Junctions 14 and 15. Photo: National Highways

A fundraiser set up after Kev's death raised more than £21,000 for his family.

Friend and colleague, Steve Twamley, who set the fundraiser up, said: "Kev Jarvis started out in Traffic Management way back in the very late 80’s to early 90’s.

"He was a very quiet unassuming guy, he didn't ever complain about anything he just got on with his job. I don't doubt that throughout his 30 or so years in traffic management he remained the same.

"I set the page up in an attempt for our industry or in fact anyone to donate to a fund for his widow Julie, must of us can only imagine how tough this will be for the family."

It later emerged that the Kev had been in his element just hours before his death, celebrating a family wedding which had been postponed several times due to the pandemic.

Daughter-in-law Amber Worrillo said the tragedy had sparked a massive outpouring of grief from everyone who knew Kev, who was in his fifties.

She said: "We had the most amazing wedding with Kev loving every minute of it, making everyone laugh who he met.

"We all went for breakfast together on Friday morning and he went to work that night and the was the last we saw of him.