Forensic goods rolling out across Staffordshire to protect abuse victims

The spray marks clothing, and can be picked up by UV light

Following a successful pilot scheme carried out in Cannock officers will now provide at risk residents across Staffordshire with SmartWaterprotection goods using ultra-violet black light to deter perpetrators.

The idea was initially used by South Yorkshire Police to give crime victims an extra layer of protection to victims. It works by forensically marking important areas and items in their homes which can be used to help identify offenders.

Such products provide a unique forensic code which have a proven track record for identifying property and linking criminals to the scene.

Research shows that 80 per cent of people issued with SmartWater products reported feeling safer and 95 per cent said they would recommend it to others.

Inspector Mark Burslem, of Staffordshire Police, said: “We hope this will help those at risk from domestic abuse and stalking feel safer in their homes as well as more secure in the possession of their valuables.

“The products will also enable officers to more readily determine the perpetrators of abuse and take appropriate action against them. It also acts as a deterrent.

“During the trial period in Cannock we saw a significant reduction in the number of reported incidents and we hope to have similar results across the county.

“The products are offered alongside on-going support from specialist officers and partner agencies including New Era and Women’s Aid.”