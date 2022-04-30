Driver of stolen car sniffed out by police dog while trying to hide

Joshua Connor

Joshua Connor hit speeds of up to 85mph in residential streets, drove through a red light, ignored a no entry sign, went through a red light and travelled in the wrong direction towards oncoming traffic after failing to stop for officers near Spaghetti Junction.

Two other drivers were forced to take evasive action in Gravelly Hill near the M6 before he dumped the Ford Fiesta in Jonquil Close in Erdington in the early hours of February 20 this year and fled on foot.

But he was subsequently found in a nearby garden after his scent was picked up police dog Stavros.

Stavros

West Midlands Police said the 19-year-old at first tried to provide officers with false details, they were able to quickly ascertain his true identity from checks. It then emerged that car had been stolen during a burglary in Erdington two days earlier.

Connor, of no fixed abode, who had a previous conviction for burglary.