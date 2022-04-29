Man arrested in connection with Black Country shop raids

Police arrested the man in connection with three robberies

Three shops were raided between April 19 and 25 with two shops in Wolverhampton being targeted and another in Bloxwich.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of three armed robberies across Walsall and Wolverhampton.

"These happened at shops in Cresswell Crescent, Bloxwich; Griffiths Drive; Wolverhampton and Stafford Road, Wolverhampton; between 19-25 April.