Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested in connection with Black Country shop raids

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

Police have arrested a man in connection with a spate of shop robberies in Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Police arrested the man in connection with three robberies
Police arrested the man in connection with three robberies

Three shops were raided between April 19 and 25 with two shops in Wolverhampton being targeted and another in Bloxwich.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've arrested a man on suspicion of three armed robberies across Walsall and Wolverhampton.

"These happened at shops in Cresswell Crescent, Bloxwich; Griffiths Drive; Wolverhampton and Stafford Road, Wolverhampton; between 19-25 April.

The spokesman added: "A 32-year-old man was detained and has since been bailed with conditions while enquiries continue. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/313896/22."

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News