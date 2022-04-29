Cannock man doing 40mph in 30mph zone given order for assaulting Speed Watch volunteers

North Staffordshire Justice Centre

Joshua Colley, 25, was at the wheel of a black Ford Focus, in Hatherton Road, Cannock, when he was caught out by community volunteers who were monitoring traffic speeds on September 13 last year.

The defendant turned around the car after spotting them on the roadside. During an altercation he verbally abused them and punched one man in the stomach and grappled with another.

Staffordshire Police said the victims did not require medical treatment for their injuries and that Colley left the scene immediately after.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating relating to the incident.

Following the hearing Staffordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Justin Bibby said: “Volunteers should be able to go about their duties without fear of violence or abuse. They play a pivotal role in safeguarding road users and pedestrians across the county.

“Volunteers, just like officers, are championing this cause and remain dedicated to ensuring road safety is respected.

“They should not be subject to violence and we would like to reiterate our appreciation for their valued contribution to road safety in Staffordshire.”

Deputy Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime, Helen Fisher said: “This sentence sends a clear message that such a deplorable act of violence against two volunteers, who were giving up their own time to make their streets safer for their families, friends and neighbours will not be tolerated.

“Speed is one of the main factors in fatal road accidents, and an ongoing concern for many of our communities. Supported by the police Community Speed Watch volunteers play an important role in making drivers aware of the dangers of speeding, and helping people address issues in their local area.”