Defendant criss-crossed Midlands in days after allegedly killing pensioner trying to empty bank account, trial told

David Varlow

West Midlands Police Officers have painstakingly recovered CCTV footage from a variety of sources to show Idras Mohammed visited Halesowen several times last October and November.

Detective Constable Spencer Jenkins outlined the movements of Mohammed and O’Shay Swan in the days before and after the killing of Mr Varlow.

The police officer pieced together CCTV footage, shop cameras, public transport cameras and videos from residents doorbell cameras to show when Mohammed and Swan visited Mr Varlow's home.

Using cell phone mast data the police also showed where the mobile phones of the two defendants travelled to.

The jury was also shown video footage from Cash Converters in Stafford where Mohammed pawned a gold bracelet under his own name.

Giving evidence Detective Spencer Jenkins said: "Mohammed can clearly be seen exchanging the bracelet for cash. Using his own driving licence he opened an account under his own name at Cash Converters.

"He can be seen making several phone calls and these correspond with evidence taken from his mobile phone data."

CCTV footage also showed the defendant returning to Birmingham New Street from Stafford.

A former friend of Swan and Mohammed, Winnifred Johnson also gave evidence claiming she often took drugs with the two men.

Mohammed, aged 44, from Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, is charged with attempted burglary at Mr Varlow’s home on October 24, aggravated burglary on November 3, murder and fraud. He’s also charged with a further burglary on November 12. There is also a count of manslaughter for the jury to consider.

Mohammed was wearing a dark blue jumper in court and spoke to confirm his name. He denies the charges.

O’Shay Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, is accused of burgling Mr Varlow’s home between November 10 and 13 and accused of fraud.

Jurors have been told Mohammed accepts going to Manor Lane on November 3 and 11-12 but denies entering the property or tying up the victim.

DNA has been found on a knife detectives recovered from the property which scientists have matched Mohammed. His DNA has also been found inside the house on items including a phone.

Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, denies burgling Mr Varlow's property on a day between November 10 and 13 and committing fraud in relation to the use of a bank card on November 12.

Swan told detectives when first interviewed that he could not remember where he had been on the dates in question.