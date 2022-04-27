Woman arrested on suspicion of Wolverhampton attempted murder is released without charge

The incident was reported to have happened near Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

The 53-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the 'domestic-related' incident on Sunday.

A man in his 40s was stabbed near the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive in the city at about 9pm.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police say the woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has now been released without charge.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are trawling through CCTV from the area.

Police have carried out house-to-house enquiries and say they are keen to hear from people who were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to them.