Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman arrested on suspicion of Wolverhampton attempted murder is released without charge

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Wolverhampton has been released without charge.

The incident was reported to have happened near Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.
The incident was reported to have happened near Chequerfield Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google.

The 53-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the 'domestic-related' incident on Sunday.

A man in his 40s was stabbed near the junction of Stubbs Road and Chequerfield Drive in the city at about 9pm.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police say the woman who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has now been released without charge.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are trawling through CCTV from the area.

Police have carried out house-to-house enquiries and say they are keen to hear from people who were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to them.

People can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website and quote 20/283843/22.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News