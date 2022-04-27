Voice of pensioner allegedly murdered by burglar in his own home played to court

David Varlow's voice was played to court

The 999 call the 78-year-old made to police after an attempted break-in at his house on October 24 last year was played to Birmingham Crown Court.

His voice was weak and confused as he told operators there had been an attempted break-in at his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen.

PC Richard Stone attended the scene and his bodycam footage showed a confused Mr Varlow showing where a window had been broken.

PC Stone said: "I was concerned at the lack of the security at the house, there were no lights and I was told police services were looking into improving security for him.

"He said he kept a little bit of money in the house but did not say how much or where it was kept."

Prosecutors allege that a week later the burglar Adris Mohammed returned, tied Mr Varlow up and tortured him until he revealed the pin number to his bank card.

Adris Mohammed, aged 44, from Icknield Port Road, is charged with attempted burglary at Mr Varlow’s home on October 24, aggravated burglary on November 3, murder and fraud. He’s also charged with a further burglary on November 12. There is also a count of manslaughter for the jury to consider.

Mohammed was wearing a dark blue jumper in court and spoke to confirm his name. He denies the charges.

O'Shay Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, is accused of burgling Mr Varlow's home between November 10 and 13 and accused of fraud.

Grieves-Smith said Mr Varlow's body was found on the floor with his arms - which were not bound together - "almost crossed" behind his back.

Showing the jury computer-generated images of Mr Varlow's body and his living room, the barrister told the court: "Around his ankles were bands of injuries consistent with ligatures.

"There were binding marks to both wrists and ankles. Indeed there was evidence of two separate wrappings around the wrist and forearm area.

"The critical point, that led to his death, was his heart. There was evidence of heart disease sufficient to put him at risk of a heart attack."

Describing the findings of a post-mortem examination by forensic pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar, Mr Grieves-Smith added: "The evidence is that they (the bindings) were applied in life.

"What you will hear from Dr Kolar is that the bindings were removed a significant time after he had died.

"What he (Dr Kolar) calls a conventional blunt force assault can be excluded."

The court heard Dr Kolar believed a "stress-induced cardiac event" was a potential explanation for the death - and that Mr Varlow's arms being tied behind his back may have affected his ability to breathe.

Mr Grieves-Smith added: "The prosecution suggest David Varlow was tied to a chair with a telephone flex.

"We say he was forced to reveal his PIN by fear and force. The death from a heart attack was a consequence of Adris Mohammed's actions."

The Crown alleges Mohammed was accompanied by co-defendant O'Shay Swan, who is accused of burglary and fraud, when he returned to Manor Lane late on November 11 or early on November 12.