Appeal launched to trace burglary suspects after bank card stolen from Brierley Hill home

Police want to speak to these men. Photo: Dudley Police

The incident happened in Fairgreens Gardens on March 30.

Dudley Police said the stolen bank card was later used to withdraw money.

Cops have released images of suspects they hope someone will be able to identify.

Dudley Police tweeted saying: "We want to speak to these men over a burglary in Brierley Hill.

"It happened in Fairgreens Gardens on 30 March and items taken from the house included a bank card, which was then used to withdraw money.

"We appreciate these are not the clearest images but we're hopeful someone may know who these suspects are.