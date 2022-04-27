Notification Settings

Appeal launched to trace burglary suspects after bank card stolen from Brierley Hill home

By Lisa O'BrienBrierley HillCrimePublished:

An appeal has been launched to try and trace burglary suspects after a bank card was stolen from a home in Brierley Hill.

Police want to speak to these men. Photo: Dudley Police
The incident happened in Fairgreens Gardens on March 30.

Dudley Police said the stolen bank card was later used to withdraw money.

Cops have released images of suspects they hope someone will be able to identify.

Dudley Police tweeted saying: "We want to speak to these men over a burglary in Brierley Hill.

"It happened in Fairgreens Gardens on 30 March and items taken from the house included a bank card, which was then used to withdraw money.

"We appreciate these are not the clearest images but we're hopeful someone may know who these suspects are.

"Please contact us via live chat on our website and quote 20/340051/22."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

