Specialist vehicle which transports vulnerable adults to Walsall day centre stolen

A specialised wheelchair-friendly vehicle which is used to transport vulnerable adults with learning disabilities has been stolen from outside a day centre in Walsall.

The vehicle was stolen from Harmony Care in Walsall
The vehicle was stolen from Harmony Care in Walsall

The van was stolen from secure grounds at the Harmony Care on Stoney Lane in Bloxwich at around 10pm on Monday.

Staff at the centre say that CCTV footage shows the thieves using a grinder to break through the chain and lock to steal the vehicle, which is dark blue and has the registration SF69 FYV.

Sadly, the vehicle was going to transport service users on a holiday in September, but the trip is now in jeopardy.

Kristy Goode from Harmony Care said: "Our service users have been unable to attend today, causing upset and disruption to their routine.

"We have all been greatly saddened that such a crime has been committed at the cost of the most vulnerable of our community.

"This is a specially adapted vehicle with a tail lift for wheelchair users with modified wheelchairs that standard transport doesn’t allow access.

"Such vehicles are not easily replaced, meaning we could be without a vehicle for a long period.

"It was planned this vehicle was transporting our service users to their holiday in September and we cannot ensure we will have a replacement in time.

"This again causes upset to all.

"We are appealing for the return of our vehicle to enable the continuation of services being provided to our vulnerable community.

"If you see this abandoned anywhere please give the office a call on 01922 642967."

The centre provides domiciliary care, supportive living, live-in-care, and community support for adults and children living with learning and physical disabilities in Walsall.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

