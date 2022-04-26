Notification Settings

Police appeal to track down Walsall man wanted on suspicion of rape

By Thomas Parkes

A police appeal has been launched to track down a man from Walsall who is wanted on suspicion of rape.

Police appeal launched to find Shane Wellington
Police appeal launched to find Shane Wellington

Walsall Police put out the appeal out on social media in a bid to help find 27-year-old Shane Wellington.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the force quoting crime reference number 20/383299/22.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

