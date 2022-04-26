Police appeal to track down Walsall man wanted on suspicion of rape

Walsall Police put out the appeal out on social media in a bid to help find 27-year-old Shane Wellington.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the force quoting crime reference number 20/383299/22.
A police appeal has been launched to track down a man from Walsall who is wanted on suspicion of rape.
Walsall Police put out the appeal out on social media in a bid to help find 27-year-old Shane Wellington.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the force quoting crime reference number 20/383299/22.