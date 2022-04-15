Truck with bizarre load draws attention of police - resulting in arrest of wanted man

The van was pulled over on Eastern Way in Cannock. Photo: @CMPG

After assisting Cannock Police with a pursuit, Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) officers had their attention drawn to a van on Eastern Way in Cannock.

They pulled over the van, which had the front end of another vehicle strapped to the back of it, at around 2pm.

CMPG say the driver was wanted by West Midlands Police for handling stolen vans and that the van itself is showing as stolen.

Central Motorway Police Group shared on Twitter: "Having just finished with the pursuit in Cannock our attention was drawn to this van (can you guess why?).

"Check reveal driver is wanted by West Midlands Police for handling stolen vans and the van itself is showing as stolen.