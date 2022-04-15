Kidderminster police given temporary extra powers to tackle troublemakers over Easter

Officers were given Section 60 powers which will be in force over the Easter weekend following reports of incidents in recent weeks.
West Mercia Police said this will include the use of increased patrols plus stop and search where necessary.
The force also said it had identified a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with those incidents and that investigations were ongoing.
Anyone with any concerns about anti-social behaviour or other issues should telephone 101 or see the force's website.