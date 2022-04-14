Notification Settings

Terminally-ill man to appear in court over alleged speed camera mooning incident

By Nathan Rowe

A terminally-ill man will appear in court after being charged with three different offences over allegedly mooning at a speed camera.

Darrell Meekcom is pictured at Mary Stevens Park, in Stourbridge


Darrell Meekcom, aged 55 and from Kidderminster, will now appear in court next month.

The retired university lecturer was arrested at his home in November last year after an incident on Stourbridge Road in the town several days earlier.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed that Mr Meekcom has been charged with two public order offences as well as obstructing police.

A spokesman for the force said: "Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Coley Close, Kidderminster has been charged with two section five public order offences and obstructing or resisting an officer in execution of their duty.

"He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on May 17.

"The charges relate to an incident on 5 November 2021.

"As legal proceedings are now active, West Mercia Police cannot make any further comment at this time."

Mr Meekcom was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy - a rare condition of the nervous system that causes gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain - a month before the incident.

He also suffers from heart disease, kidney failure and Parkinson's disease.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

