Driver avoids jail after crashing into England fan then fleeing after Euro 2020 final

The crash happened on New Road. Photo: Google

Luke Priest, 27, drove off after crashing into James Armstrong as he walked across a pedestrian crossing in Great Bridge, Tipton, on July 11 last year.

He was convicted of driving without due care and attention at Walsall Magistrates Court - but pleaded guilty to failing to stop and failing to report an accident.

For the offences Priest was sentenced to a 12-month jail term suspended for two years. He was also banned from the road for 12 months and must resit the driving test.

He was also ordered to pay costs £775, fined £180 and must pay victims' surcharge £128.

Mr Armstrong suffered leg and facial injuries when he was struck by a Ford Fiesta being driven by the defendant in New Road after visiting a nearby pub to watch the match with a friend.

The car was driven at speeds of up to 50mph in a 30mph zone.

The defendant, who had claimed to have fled from the crash scene because he was “scared and frightened” denied driving without due care and attention, but was convicted following a trial last month where he was warned that he faced a possible prison sentence.