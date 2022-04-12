Teenage police chase suspect released as investigation into Wolverhampton bike meet continues

The bike was written off in the crash

The chase ensued when two riders fled police at a bike meet in the Bushbury area of Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Two bikes at the organised meet failed to stop for officers and went on to run red lights, drive off road and weave in and out of cars during a police pursuit.

They were tracked by a police helicopter to Elston Hall Lane, one-and-a-half miles away, and brought to a halt by a stinger.

One of the bikers got away but one suspect, aged 17, was arrested after the bike he was allegedly riding crashed into a car.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop and driving under the influence of drugs, but has since been released under investigation as further enquiries are carried out.

The teenager was not injured but police said the bike he was riding, which was allegedly stolen in Wolverhampton last month, was written off in the crash.

One local who said they saw the chase while driving through the area described the riders as "silly boys".

Anna-Maria Sutton said: "My husband and I were waiting at a red light by the Chapel Ash island on the ring road when two bikes ran the red light at high speed, if they had been a few seconds earlier they would have hit a car going around the island.

"We couldn't believe what we had just witnessed."