Pair in court accused of armed robbery at Kidderminster Matalan store

Park Butts Ringway retail park. Image: Google.

Stephen Soley, aged 37, and Dean Buckley, aged 45, appeared before the town's magistrates court charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon and theft from a motor vehicle following an incident at Park Butts Ringway on Saturday at about 8.30am.

No pleas were made at the hearing on Monday.

The magistrates committed the matter to Worcester Crown Court where the matter is next due to be heard on May 9.