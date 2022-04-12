Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair in court accused of armed robbery at Kidderminster Matalan store

By Deborah HardimanKidderminsterCrimePublished:

Two men have appeared in court accused of armed robbery at Kidderminster's Matalan branch.

Park Butts Ringway retail park. Image: Google.
Park Butts Ringway retail park. Image: Google.

Stephen Soley, aged 37, and Dean Buckley, aged 45, appeared before the town's magistrates court charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of an offensive weapon and theft from a motor vehicle following an incident at Park Butts Ringway on Saturday at about 8.30am.

No pleas were made at the hearing on Monday.

The magistrates committed the matter to Worcester Crown Court where the matter is next due to be heard on May 9.

Soley, of Stourbridge Road, in Kidderminster, and Buckley, of no fixed address, were both remanded in custody.

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News