Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men jailed after admitting series of pub burglaries in Staffordshire

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Two men have been jailed after admitting to a series of pub burglaries in south Staffordshire which caused "distress" to a number of businesses.

Benjamin Collins and Robbie Boyle. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Benjamin Collins and Robbie Boyle. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Robbie Boyle, 28, of Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton, and 26-year-old Benjamin Robert Collins, of Bilston Road, Willenhall, were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The burglaries occurred between October and November 2021 in the south of the county, including a pub in Codsall and another in Great Wyrley.

Both stole several thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and petty cash from tills.

Boyle was sentenced to four years and nine months’ imprisonment while Collins was jailed for three years and nine months.

Boyle pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary other than dwelling - theft, going equipped for burglary, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to provide a specimen – vehicle driver, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence, and possessing a controlled drug of class B.

He was also disqualified from driving and an extended test would be required.

Collins admitted two counts of burglary other than dwelling – theft and going equipped for burglary.

Detective Constable Tom Sheldon, of CID South, said: “This series of burglaries in south Staffordshire caused distress to a number of businesses and this is a great result for the victims involved.

“I hope this reinforces how seriously we take these sorts of offences and serve to a message to others.”

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Willenhall
Walsall
Cheslyn Hay & Great Wyrley
Staffordshire
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News