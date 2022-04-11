Two men jailed after admitting series of pub burglaries in Staffordshire

Benjamin Collins and Robbie Boyle. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Robbie Boyle, 28, of Tettenhall Road in Wolverhampton, and 26-year-old Benjamin Robert Collins, of Bilston Road, Willenhall, were sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The burglaries occurred between October and November 2021 in the south of the county, including a pub in Codsall and another in Great Wyrley.

Both stole several thousands of pounds worth of alcohol and petty cash from tills.

Boyle was sentenced to four years and nine months’ imprisonment while Collins was jailed for three years and nine months.

Boyle pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary other than dwelling - theft, going equipped for burglary, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to provide a specimen – vehicle driver, using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence, and possessing a controlled drug of class B.

He was also disqualified from driving and an extended test would be required.

Collins admitted two counts of burglary other than dwelling – theft and going equipped for burglary.

Detective Constable Tom Sheldon, of CID South, said: “This series of burglaries in south Staffordshire caused distress to a number of businesses and this is a great result for the victims involved.