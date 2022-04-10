Walsall man charged over Staffordshire thefts

Michael Anthony Dunn has been charged following several thefts

Michael Anthony Dunn, of Roche Way, Bloxwich, has been charged with three counts of theft, a burglary (not a dwelling) and theft of a motor vehicle.

The thefts and burglaries took place across the south of Staffordshire, in the Stafford, Tamworth and Penkridge areas.

The 44-year-old has also been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence on February 9 in Willenhall.