Walsall man charged over Staffordshire thefts

By Eleanor Lawson

A man from Walsall has been charged following the theft of a Land Rover and a number of trailers in Staffordshire in March.

Michael Anthony Dunn has been charged following several thefts
Michael Anthony Dunn has been charged following several thefts

Michael Anthony Dunn, of Roche Way, Bloxwich, has been charged with three counts of theft, a burglary (not a dwelling) and theft of a motor vehicle.

The thefts and burglaries took place across the south of Staffordshire, in the Stafford, Tamworth and Penkridge areas.

The 44-year-old has also been charged with a racially aggravated public order offence on February 9 in Willenhall.

Dunn appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on May 6.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

