Jailed: Thief stole Land Rovers worth £31,000 during car crime spree

Land Rover Defenders

Jack Rhodes, aged 25, stole the two vehicles from addresses in Telford, and was also pulled over on the M54 in a Ford Transit with a stolen engine.

Co-conspirators Jacob York and Bradley Tranter were also in the dock with Rhodes at Shrewsbury Crown Court for their roles.

York, also 25, drove Rhodes to the addresses where he stole the vehicles, and Tranter, 27, kept the vehicles on his driveway.

Amrisha Parathalingam, prosecuting, told the court that Rhodes and York were involved in the stealing of a Land Rover Defender worth £21,000 from a driveway in Kynnersley, Telford, on December 5, 2019. On March 6 the following year, the vehicle was found by police on Rhodes' driveway bearing false plates.

In February 2020, another Land Rover Defender worth £10,000 was stolen by Rhodes and York from a driveway at a Telford home. The vehicle was later found at Tranter's address.

Rhodes was also caught driving a Ford Transit on the M54 with an engine that had been stolen in Tamworth, Staffordshire. He was stopped by police on April 22, 2019. It was discovered that the engine was stolen when the serial number was checked.

A further charge of handling stolen goods was admitted to by Rhodes, after he was caught with a stolen Ford Fiesta on the Shenstone industrial estate in Halesowen. Tranter also admitted a handling stolen goods charge relating to the stolen Fiesta.

Rhodes, of Fifth Avenue, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and two counts of handling stolen goods. York, of Miller Place, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of handling stolen goods. Tranter, of Portland Drive, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods.

Rhodes' defence advocate said that during the time between his offences and his sentence, he had become a father and it has "changed his outlook on life" and he has "grown up".

Barrister Kevin Jones said that York, who he defended, gave lifts to Rhodes. "There is no evidence that his involvement was any more than that," he said. York also now has a child.

Tranter's defence advocate Rob Edwards said the defendant he represented was of previous good character, but at a "low ebb in his life" when he committed the offences.

"It came at a time when he suffered the breakdown of a relationship," Mr Edwards said. "He was making strange decisions in his life. He has had considerable time to reflect on this. The case has been hanging over his head for two years. He recognises just how foolish and stupid he was by taking possession of the vehicles."

Judge Anthony Lowe jailed Rhodes for 28 months, telling him: "You were the instigator of the offences." He will serve half of the term before being released on license.

York received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Judge Lowe told him: "Even if you just gave your co-accused a lift, the fact is you did it twice. You've got to understand that if you commit another offence, you will serve that 12 months."