Funeral held for 'wonderful' champion dog breeder murdered in Staffordshire village

The funeral procession for Valerie Freer, pictured inset

Valerie Freer, 68, was found dead on the driveway of her home in Whittington, near Lichfield, on February 24. A 26-year-old alleged burglar is accused of killing her.

A funeral procession with a police escort left Mrs Freer's home on Friday afternoon as it passed through the small village, heading towards Lichfield and District Crematorium.

It went down Church Street, Main Street, along Burton Road to Stockford Lane, before heading left onto Fine Lane and then Fradley Lane, before the crematorium.

Mrs Freer was a well-known Samoyed dog breeder and won several awards at Crufts over the last 10 years with her champion Nikara dog Diamond Dancer.

The cortege for the funeral of Valerie Freer makes its way through Whittington

A tribute from Mrs Freer's family, released by police said: "Words cannot even begin to describe how truly devastated we are to have lost our wonderful Val. Her illuminating smile and infectious laughter would light up any room. An incredibly beautiful lady both inside and out, she was always so loving and caring to all those around her.

"Val is loved infinitely by family and friends around the world. She will be hugely missed, remaining forever in our hearts."

The procession had a police escort

Alexander Verdu Munoz, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre in Newcastle-under-Lyme last month. He will next appear at Stafford Crown Court on May 13 to enter his pleas.

The 26-year-old, an Argentinian national, also faces two offences of aggravated burglary along with one count each of burglary, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving in relation to incidents on February 12 and 21.

Staffordshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Valerie at this time. I would also like to thank the community of Whittington for their patience and understanding.