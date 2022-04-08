Case summed up against driver accused of killing baby Ciaran in Brownhills crash

James Davies

James Paul Davis, 35 and from Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, is accused of killing the newborn in Brownhills on Easter Sunday last year.

He faces three charges: causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death by careless driving. He denies all charges

Following the summing up of the case, the jury could be sent out today to decide on a verdict.

The court has heard how Davis's BMW hit another car in Brownhills High Street on April 4 last year before crashing onto the pavement and into the pram carrying baby Ciaran, who was being walked by his parents.

The 18-day-old boy suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.