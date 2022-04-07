Warning to van owners after £1,000 worth of tools stolen near Wolverhampton

The van was on Springhill Lane when it was robbed. Photo: Google

A van carrying the tools was broken into on Springhill Lane, Lower Penn, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

A man was seen leaving a black Nissan XTrail before breaking into the back of a white Mercedes Sprinter van parked on a driveway.

The Nissan was later spotted heading in the direction of Springhill Park.

The robbers took a an orange concrete cutter and a Makita box containing two impact drills from the van.

PCSO Alexandra Rathbone, of the South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These type of offences can have a profound impact on the livelihoods of the victims.

“Van owners should remain vigilant and consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to such offences.

“Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle. If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.

“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.”

If you were in the area at the time of the offence and have any CCTV footage that could help the police with their inquiries, contact Staffordshire Police, on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 463 of 4 April.