Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warning to van owners after £1,000 worth of tools stolen near Wolverhampton

By Lauren HillPennCrimePublished:

Van owners have been warned to increase their security after tools worth £1,000 were stolen in a daylight robbery.

The van was on Springhill Lane when it was robbed. Photo: Google
The van was on Springhill Lane when it was robbed. Photo: Google

A van carrying the tools was broken into on Springhill Lane, Lower Penn, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

A man was seen leaving a black Nissan XTrail before breaking into the back of a white Mercedes Sprinter van parked on a driveway.

The Nissan was later spotted heading in the direction of Springhill Park.

The robbers took a an orange concrete cutter and a Makita box containing two impact drills from the van.

PCSO Alexandra Rathbone, of the South Staffordshire Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These type of offences can have a profound impact on the livelihoods of the victims.

“Van owners should remain vigilant and consider their vehicle’s security to mitigate the chances of them falling victim to such offences.

“Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle. If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.

“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.”

If you were in the area at the time of the offence and have any CCTV footage that could help the police with their inquiries, contact Staffordshire Police, on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 463 of 4 April.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Penn
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News