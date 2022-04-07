Investigation launched after large amount of equestrian items stolen

Twenty saddle pads, four saddles and four bridles were stolen

Twenty saddle pads, four saddles, four bridles, a quantity of head collars and items of clothing were stolen from the premises sometime between 7pm on April 4 April and 9.15am the following morning.

A radio was also stolen from inside of a parked lorry at the site, which is situated near Gospel End Road, Sedgley.

Police are conducting enquiries locally and have encouraged anyone with any information to contact them on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 176 of 5 April.

Anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage of the surrounding area at the time of the incident may also be able to assist with the investigation.