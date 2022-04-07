Notification Settings

Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine, cash and phones on Hednesford street

By Lauren Hill

A drug dealer who was spotted in an exchange with a man on a mobility scooter has been locked up.

Travis Burston

Career criminal Travis Burston, 26, was found with three bags of cocaine, cash, and two phones after being seen interacting with a man on a mobility scooter in Hednesford on 10 November.

After both men were stopped and searched on Old Fallow Road, police raided an address nearby where they found £2,000 cash, cocaine, digital scales, empty snap and seal bags, and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Burston, of no fixed address, was arrested and provided no comment throughout his interview.

He went on to admit possessing and supplying Class A drugs and possessing criminal property and was jailed for four years and four months at Stafford Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Jon Bradbury, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Burston has an extensive criminal history and I’m pleased that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.

“We will continue to do all we can to disrupt the drugs supply in Staffordshire and ensure our communities continue to be as safe as possible.”

By Lauren Hill

