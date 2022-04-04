Heating oil worth around £1,000 stolen from Stafford home

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 19/02/2018 - ..Crime scene on Stafford Road in Wolverhampton due to a possible collision...*BE VIGILANT USING PHOTOS*.

Officers were called to a residential address in Stafford, where heating oil had been stolen from a tanker.

It is believed this theft took place sometime between March 26 and 27.

The victim reported the theft on Wednesday, having noticed their heating tank was empty despite having a delivery a few days prior.

Gareth Higgins, police community support officer at Staffordshire Police, said: "If you own a tank which contains heating oil, consider purchasing a cage for your fuel tank to prevent thieves from accessing it.

"Fencing and defensive shrub planting will also help obscure any tank, present in a residential or business area, from the line of sight.

"Where possible, store the tank away from easily accessible areas and use motion sensors, security lights and cameras where possible so you can keep an eye on it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or by calling 101.