Armed robber jumps over petrol station counter and steals money

By Adam Smith

A robber armed with a knife jumped over the till of a petrol station and stole money from the till.

Do you recognise this man?

The robbery happened at 6pm on Saturday on Birmingham Road, Sandwell.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a petrol station in Sandwell.

"We need your help to identify this man after he jumped over the cashier desk and threatened a shop worker with a knife, stealing money from the till."

The spokesman added: "We understand his face was covered, however we hope someone may recognise his clothing, or have seen him before or after this robbery that can help us with our investigation.

"It happened shortly after 6pm on April 2 on Birmingham Road, Sandwell."

Anyone with information should phone 101.

