Police land £14.5m to tackle soaring violence across the West Midlands

VRUs are seen as key to reducing violence among young people

The cash for the region's Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) – which is dependent on a successful application – will be spread over the next three years and targets youngsters in schools at risk of becoming involved in violence.

Some of it will be ringfenced for services including local authorities and health agencies to address issues that can spur violence, including poverty, deprivation and trauma.

The West Midlands has the highest rate of violent crime in the country, with 50.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

Simon Foster, Labour Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands, said the VRU should not be subject to "stop-start funding" and urged ministers to provide "consistent" support.

Meanwhile, Tories in the Black Country have called on the PCC to "stop making excuses" and get to grips with soaring crime.

The Home Office says VRUs and ‘hotspot policing’ initiatives have prevented 49,000 violent offences across England and Wales since 2019.

The latest funding for the West Midlands will see £5.8 million allocated for this year, followed by £4.3m in each of the following two years.

Schemes include placing youth workers in hospitals to connect with young people in crisis, and 'heal hubs', which offer mental health support.

Mike Wood, Conservative MP for Dudley South, said: "This extra Government funding is fantastic news for the region.

"It is not acceptable that crime – and particularly violent crime – is rising in the West Midlands while it is falling elsewhere.

"We now need the PCC to stop making excuses and to bring down crime so that people can feel safe in their homes."

Mr Foster has warned that the funding is not yet secured and is reliant on a "further application process".

He said: "Overall, this level of funding is not in line with either the rising costs of delivering services or the steep increases in poverty and deprivation our communities are experiencing.

"The VRU supported more than 10,500 young people between April and December last year.

"Each of those young people are entitled to that support to be consistent, which is why I have underwritten the VRU services to keep them open until the government grant comes through."

Robert James, director of city operations for Birmingham City Council, said: "Everyone should feel safe wherever they live and work.