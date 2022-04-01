Driver has no explanation for speeding seconds before fatal Brownhills baby crash

James Davies Jacob King/PA Wire

James Davis, 35, allegedly caused the death of Ciaran Leigh Morris on Easter Sunday last year when his pushchair was struck by a BMW, in High Street, in Brownhills.

The jury previously heard Davis's BMW, was travelling at about 67mph in a 30mph zone as he approached Brownhills Miner Statue island at the junction of the B4155 Lichfield Road and High Street.

Under cross-examination by Mr James Curtis QC, prosecuting, Davis said: "I was speeding there was no excuse for that."

"I have no explanation. I was in charge of the car."

Giving his evidence on Friday he said he did not see a Ford B-max coming in the opposite direction.

Davis said: "It was nice sunny day. I had no reason to go along Brownhills High Street. I just took the long way round. I did not need to drive there.

"We were in lockdown. There was no traffic around. The road was clear in front of me. I have no excuse. I just did it. The road was clear. I just carried on."

Ciaran Leigh Morris

He told the court that neither he or his passenger were wearing seatbelts, they were not talking on the journey and that he was not lying about not using his mobile phone.

Davis said: "As I started to approach the 'tin man' island I started to slow the car right down."

"I never even saw the car. I can't even remember it to this day."

"I was driving up the street, I slowed down. I started to cough. I couldn't catch my breath. That never happened to me before. I have got light-headed in the past. But not like this."

"I was coughing. I took my foot off the accelerator because I didn't feel too. The last thing I remember is going starry-eyed.

"I could hear banging. I knew something wasn't right."

He told the jury that he did not remember seeing "anybody" on the pavement before the crash.

He said he "came round" while still sitting in the car. He says there were people banging on the car saying, "you've killed my baby" and he said his first reaction was to leave the scene as people were saying, "get him" so he left the scene.

"I wasn't far from the accident. I could hear the commotion."

Mr Curtis said: "I suggest you killed that poor child by your dangerous, dangerous driving."

Davis did not reply.

He said prior to the crash he had collected his friend to help him to tidy his pigeon loft and was taking him back home.

Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Dudley Fields, Bloxwich, denies causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death by careless driving on April 4 last year.