The scene

Abdi Mohamed, aged 26, was allegedly stabbed in Upper High Street in Wednesbury town centre, on June 8 last year.

He was found near Easy4insurance with serious neck injuries, but died in hospital a short time later.

Moses Smith, 38, of Lindon Road, in Brownhills, pleaded not guilty to murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday. He was remanded in custody.