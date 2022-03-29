Three Stafford men jailed for drug and driving offences

The Toyota Hybrid was stopped at Oxford Gardens in the town at around 3.20pm on May 21, after officers had witnessed the car being driven dangerously by a man on Prospect Road in Stafford earlier that day.

Officers found and recovered cannabis from the centre console of the car while two male passengers were also found to be in possession of class A drugs.

All three were charged and have been sentenced to a combined total of 13 years.

The three men have been jailed for a combined 13 years. Photo: Staffordshire police.

Callum Evans, 20, of Silkmore Lane, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.

He was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply a class A drug - crack cocaine, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Evans has also been banned from driving for three-years-and-three-months and will be required to do an extended re-test.

Liam Holding, 27, of Burbank Burrow and 23-year-old Ryan Yuall, of Oxford Gardens, were also sentenced on the same day at Stafford Crown Court.

Holding was sentenced to six-years-and-four-months in prison, having been found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He had pleaded not guilty at a hearing on June 30, 2021.

Yuall has been sentenced to four-years-and three-months in jail, having been found guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He also pleaded not guilty to both offences at a hearing on June 30, 2021.

Speaking following sentencing, Sergeant Thomas Fotherby of Staffordshire Police, said: “I am pleased that all three were found guilty and that the judge saw fit to deliver a custodial sentence.