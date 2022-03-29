Notification Settings

Owner of dog that bit child pleads not guilty to having out of control pet

By Deborah Hardiman

A man whose dog allegedly bit a four-year-old boy near a shopping precinct has denied the animal was dangerously out of control.

Police officers at Sainsbury's after the boy was bitten nearby. Photo: SnapperSK
Bruce Lee Price, 46, pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury on August 11 last year near Bentley Bridge Retail Park.

Wolverhampton magistrates heard the case relates to an incident, in Kenmare Way, Wednesfield, where an American 'Bully XL' called 'Ronnie' bit a child on his hip near the Sainsbury's store.

Price, of Wednesfield Road, Heath Town, spoke to confirm his name, address, plea and to elect crown court trial at the hearing on Monday.

Chairman of the bench Mr Mark Crew committed the case to Wolverhampton Crown Court for a directions hearing on April 25. Price was granted unconditional bail until then.

Crime
News
Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

