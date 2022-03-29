Owner of dog that bit child pleads not guilty to having out of control pet

Bruce Lee Price, 46, pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury on August 11 last year near Bentley Bridge Retail Park.
Wolverhampton magistrates heard the case relates to an incident, in Kenmare Way, Wednesfield, where an American 'Bully XL' called 'Ronnie' bit a child on his hip near the Sainsbury's store.
Price, of Wednesfield Road, Heath Town, spoke to confirm his name, address, plea and to elect crown court trial at the hearing on Monday.
Chairman of the bench Mr Mark Crew committed the case to Wolverhampton Crown Court for a directions hearing on April 25. Price was granted unconditional bail until then.