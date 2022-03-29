Owner of dog that bit child pleads not guilty to having out of control pet

Police officers at Sainsbury's after the boy was bitten nearby. Photo: SnapperSK

Bruce Lee Price, 46, pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury on August 11 last year near Bentley Bridge Retail Park.

Wolverhampton magistrates heard the case relates to an incident, in Kenmare Way, Wednesfield, where an American 'Bully XL' called 'Ronnie' bit a child on his hip near the Sainsbury's store.

Price, of Wednesfield Road, Heath Town, spoke to confirm his name, address, plea and to elect crown court trial at the hearing on Monday.