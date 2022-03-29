Blaze at nature reserve was arson - police

Gentleshaw Common - Google Maps

The fire was reported at Gentleshaw Common, on Chorley Road, Burntwood, at 4.10pm on Sunday.

Crews from Cannock, Penkridge, Rugeley, Lichfield and Tamworth attended and extinguished the blaze by 5.40pm.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire Service said: "Crews used wildland firefighting equipment, including a light portable pump and a leaf blower to contain the blaze.

"A thermal scan of the surrounding area was conducted in order to ensure the safety of the community.

"Crews ensured the area was safe before departing at 7.30pm."

The common is home to a host of wildlife including many species of birds, solitary bees and wasps as well as many species of plants.

Police are now appealing for information on the blaze at the common, which is a designated Site of Specific Scientific Interest.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "No-one was injured and the fire was successfully extinguished.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate and an investigation is underway.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those of CCTV or dashcam footage of the area are asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 504 of March 27.