Baby Ciaran: Updates from court as witnesses recall fatal crash that killed baby

Ciaran Leigh Morris died on April 4 last year

James Paul Davis is charged with causing the death of Ciaran Leigh Morris on Easter Sunday last year when his pram was hit by a car as his parents walked him along Brownhills High Street.

The 35-year-old from Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, denies causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured and causing death by careless driving.

On Monday jurors heard the prosecution's opening, in which they said Davis hit another car before his BMW crashed into baby Ciaran's pram and "pinned" him against a shop wall.

Prosecutor James Curtis QC told the court: "He was driving just over the legal limit but it has been established by video footage and mathematics Not many moments earlier, in this 30mph area, he had been driving at 67mph. Where people were bound to be.

"He was driving at 67mph, nearly top speed for a motorway. About 16 seconds before the collision he then slowed down to 44mph. And then to 37.

"This was certainly dangerous driving. Clear disregard for the rules. Clear disregard for those around. He was not even insured, not even third party insurance."

James Paul Davis denies the charges against him. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

The court also heard how Davis fled the scene after the crash, with one witness and CCTV filming him running away.

"The defendant got out of his car and ran off on foot, once at safe distance, he approached a passer by and said he had "killed a baby and would be going down for a long time," Mr Curtis said.

"He phoned the police and the only explanation he gave was he had a coughing fit and passed out. He then gave no comment to all questions at police station."

Though Davis passed breathalyser tests at the scene he failed an eye-to-nose co-ordination test at Oldbury Police Station while a small amount of cannabis was found in his blood.