Jurors start deliberating in trial of five accused of murdering 14-year-old

Schoolboy Dea-John Reid

Dea-John Reid, of Bearwood, was chased and then stabbed, in Kingstanding, in Birmingham, on May 31 last year.

George Khan and Michael Shields are accused of murder along with a 15-year-old from Wolverhampton, a 15-year-old from Great Barr and a 16-year-old from Solihull.

Shields, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, and Khan, of Newstead Road, Kingstanding, and the three teenagers, who cannot be named because of their age, all deny murder.

Hollie Davies, 36, of Waldon Walk, also Castle Bromwich, denies assisting an offender.

Following his death a vigil attracted more than 1,000 people from across the country.