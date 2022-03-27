Willenhall hit-and-run suspect released while police investigate

A Citroen believed to have hit the man was abandoned at Morrisons. Photo: SnapperSK

The 35-year-old woman was arrested after a man was critically injured on New Road in Willenhall at around 4.15pm on Friday .

She was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs but has since been released pending further investigation.

Meanwhile the man remains in hospital where his condition was described as critical on Saturday.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene along with paramedics and police officers and parts of the town centre were cordoned off throughout Friday evening.

Part of the town centre was cordoned off after the crash. Photo: SnapperSK

The car involved left the crash, which happened near the junction with Cheapside, but is then believed to have been abandoned with a shattered windscreen in the nearby Morrisons car park shortly afterwards.

Witnesses reported seeing a blue Citroen car travelling at speed with a woman, children and a dog inside.

No other suspects have been arrested.