Man denies murdering plumber and will stand trial

Lee Gadd

Lee Gadd, 51, was found by police officers in his home, in Broad Lane, in May last year with multiple back and neck wounds.

Bradley Pye, 24, denied murdering Mr Gadd between May 22 and 25 last year at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The trial is due to be held in September.

Pye, also of Broad Lane, was remanded into custody.

Following his death Mr Gadd’s family said he was a “dedicated father and family man”.