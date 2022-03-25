Notification Settings

Man denies murdering plumber and will stand trial

By Deborah HardimanBloxwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a plumber found with stab wounds in Bloxwich.

Lee Gadd
Lee Gadd

Lee Gadd, 51, was found by police officers in his home, in Broad Lane, in May last year with multiple back and neck wounds.

Bradley Pye, 24, denied murdering Mr Gadd between May 22 and 25 last year at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The trial is due to be held in September.

Pye, also of Broad Lane, was remanded into custody.

Following his death Mr Gadd’s family said he was a “dedicated father and family man”.

He served as a trooper with the Queen’s Royal Lancers before setting up his own plumbing business.

