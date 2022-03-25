Notification Settings

Driver who led police on dangerous police pursuit sent to prison

By Deborah Hardiman

A 25-year-old motorist who led police on a pursuit through Black Country streets has been jailed.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Aaron John Voice was arrested after an incident during which officers pursued him between the A4214 Lichfield Road, Willenhall, and Waddensbrook Lane, Wednesfield on December 3, 2020.

Voice, of Wolverson Close, Short Heath, Willenhall, previously pleaded guilty to an offence of dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years and four months. He must resit the driving test.

Voice was also ordered to pay £156 victims' surcharge.

He had been previously warned by the judge to expect a prison term.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

