Driver who led police on dangerous police pursuit sent to prison

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Aaron John Voice was arrested after an incident during which officers pursued him between the A4214 Lichfield Road, Willenhall, and Waddensbrook Lane, Wednesfield on December 3, 2020.

Voice, of Wolverson Close, Short Heath, Willenhall, previously pleaded guilty to an offence of dangerous driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for two years and four months. He must resit the driving test.

Voice was also ordered to pay £156 victims' surcharge.