The crash happened on Waterfront Way in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google

The woman, aged 21, was a passenger in a car which is believed to have hit a tree and lamppost in Brierley Hill on Wednesday evening.

The crash involved a white VW Touareg and happened on Waterfront Way at around 8.45pm.

The driver of the car allegedly left the scene.

A 34-year-old man accused of being behind the wheel was then arrested at a house in Brierley Hill on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and drink driving.

He remained in custody on Thursday afternoon as the passenger continued to fight for her life in hospital.

Two other people were also injured in the crash and taken to hospital after being treated by medics.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "It’s a very worrying time for her friends and loved ones, and her family are being supported by a specialist liaison officer.

"A few witnesses have already been spoken to but we’re keen to hear from you if you were there or saw the Touareg driving around Merry Hill before the collision.

"If you can help, please contact us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk. Alternatively, you can email fl_collision_invest@westmidlands.police.uk. However you get in touch, please quote reference number 3810 -160322.