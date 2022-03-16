Man charged with assault over attack which left woman with serious injuries

Hednesford Park, Google Maps

At 7.50am on Sunday, it was reported that a man assaulted two women in Hednesford Park after intentionally causing damage to their vehicles.

A woman, in her 20s, had to be taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment with injuries believed to be serious.

Officers later located a man, from Cannock, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, assault and affray.

Vincent Lockett, of Danby Drive, Prospect Village, was subsequently charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.