Man charged with assault over attack which left woman with serious injuries

By Nathan RoweStaffordshireCrimePublished:

A 62-year-old man has been charged with assault after two women were attacked in a park, leaving one woman with serious injuries.

Hednesford Park, Google Maps
At 7.50am on Sunday, it was reported that a man assaulted two women in Hednesford Park after intentionally causing damage to their vehicles.

A woman, in her 20s, had to be taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for treatment with injuries believed to be serious.

Officers later located a man, from Cannock, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, assault and affray.

Vincent Lockett, of Danby Drive, Prospect Village, was subsequently charged with assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday March 14.

