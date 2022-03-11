Police seize £20k drugs haul in icecream tub

Police have seized a £20,000 haul of drugs

Officers with a drugs warrant arrived at the property in Davis Avenue around 4:45am and found quantities of suspected heroin and cocaine.

Some of the haul was tucked away in an ice cream tub in the kitchen along with scales, and other drug dealing paraphernalia. These will go off for forensic analysis before being destroyed.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply, and he remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Sgt Jason Phillips, of the Sandwell neighbourhood task force team, said: "We're always eager to freeze out those who deal drugs in our communities.