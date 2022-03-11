Appeal for stolen necklace containing ashes of owner's mother

The stolen necklace contains ashes of the owner's mother. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The heart-shaped necklace was taken out of a glass frame during a break-in at an address in Princess Road in Oldbury, and was the only item taken during the burglary.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify the burglars and have now released an image of the stolen jewellery with the hope of finding the sentimental necklace.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We need your help to locate this stolen necklace which contains the ashes of the homeowner's mother.

"If you've been offered it for sale, as a present, or have any information about who may have it please contact us.

"If you’ve heard who was involved do the right thing and tell us.