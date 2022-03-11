Notification Settings

Appeal for stolen necklace containing ashes of owner's mother

By Eleanor Lawson

Police are appealing for help locating a necklace stolen on Boxing Day that contains the ashes of the owner's mother.

The stolen necklace contains ashes of the owner's mother. Photo: West Midlands Police.
The stolen necklace contains ashes of the owner's mother. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The heart-shaped necklace was taken out of a glass frame during a break-in at an address in Princess Road in Oldbury, and was the only item taken during the burglary.

Officers have been carrying out enquiries to identify the burglars and have now released an image of the stolen jewellery with the hope of finding the sentimental necklace.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We need your help to locate this stolen necklace which contains the ashes of the homeowner's mother.

"If you've been offered it for sale, as a present, or have any information about who may have it please contact us.

"If you’ve heard who was involved do the right thing and tell us.

"This can be done via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/1990273/22."

Crime
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

