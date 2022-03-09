One month on and still no arrests over Walsall rape

Alley between Chapel Street and Church Road

The victim, aged in her 20s, was attacked between Chapel Street and Church Road, Pelsall, on February 7.

Forensic experts and detectives have examined the scene and collected CCTV footage but so far nobody has been arrested.

The woman has been receiving support from specialist officers since the incident and detectives have said that getting her justice remains the aim.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We have made no arrests at this time but justice for the woman remains the aim of all of the detectives involved in this ongoing investigation."